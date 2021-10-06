Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank upgraded Basf to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of Basf stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts predict that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

