Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Down 28.8% in September

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Casten purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 158,200 shares of company stock worth $93,338. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 735.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

BXRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 561,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,988. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.28. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.92.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

