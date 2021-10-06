Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Lifted to Buy at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $116.79.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
