Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Lifted to Buy at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $34.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

