BeatzCoin (BTZC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $48.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00045178 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

