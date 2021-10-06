Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $198.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,423. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.33. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

