Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. 397,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,830. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

