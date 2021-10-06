Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $623,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $551.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,161. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.