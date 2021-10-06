Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after buying an additional 429,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.84. 16,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,025. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.12 and a 200 day moving average of $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

