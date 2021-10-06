Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 60,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,168,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.