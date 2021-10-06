BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.

BELLUS Health stock opened at C$7.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$9.31.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

