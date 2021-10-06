Berry Data (BRY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $276,963.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001714 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $276,963.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00057608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00100623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,408.72 or 0.99681377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.95 or 0.06456764 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

