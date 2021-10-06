Berry Data Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $276,963.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00057608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00100623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,408.72 or 0.99681377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.95 or 0.06456764 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

