BiFi (BIFI) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and $179,884.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BiFi has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

