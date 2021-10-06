BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

BIGC stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 746,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,148. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,631 shares of company stock worth $29,486,813 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

