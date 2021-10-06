Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 4.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. 49,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

