Billy Ho Sells 4,614 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $43,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Saturday, September 25th, Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

