Binance Coin Hits Market Cap of $71.53 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $425.44 or 0.00783658 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $71.53 billion and $2.02 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 14% against the US dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
