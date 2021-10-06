Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Down 1.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 10,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 26,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $167,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

