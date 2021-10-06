Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $280.44 on Wednesday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

