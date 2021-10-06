Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $156.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $151.51 and last traded at $142.72, with a volume of 893195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.93.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

