bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Down 2.5%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s share price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.35 and last traded at $113.11. 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMXMF. Zacks Investment Research raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

