bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Down 2.5%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s share price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.35 and last traded at $113.11. 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMXMF. Zacks Investment Research raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of -0.19.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

