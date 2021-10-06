BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.23.
BNTX stock traded down $9.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.20. 50,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,815. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
