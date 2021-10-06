BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.23.

BNTX stock traded down $9.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.20. 50,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,815. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

