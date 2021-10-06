BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of BioNTech worth $331,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.23.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $250.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of -1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

