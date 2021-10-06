BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading Down 3%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.30. 139,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 83,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIVI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioVie by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioVie by 267.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in BioVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

