BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading Down 3%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.30. 139,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 83,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BIVI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.
BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
