Bit Digital (BTBT) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bit Digital to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s peers have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 174.29 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 17.15

Bit Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bit Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 347 1291 1551 55 2.41

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Bit Digital peers beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

