Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading Up 147.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 69.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 147.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $405.44 million and $537.38 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $35.51 or 0.00064373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001885 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001888 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00016437 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004486 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,109 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

