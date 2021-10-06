BitScreener Token (BITX) Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. BitScreener Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,088.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00229135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00103742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

BitScreener Token Coin Profile

BitScreener Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

BitScreener Token Coin Trading

