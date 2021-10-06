Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research firms recently commented on BLKLF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of BLKLF stock remained flat at $$5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

