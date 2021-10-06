BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,222,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $331,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 133.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 117.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

