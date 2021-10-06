BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,120,001 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,654,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,120,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $326,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 76,219 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE OFC opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.