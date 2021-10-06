BlackRock Inc. Sells 49,200 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $310,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

