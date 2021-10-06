BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

BKN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,724. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

