BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 24,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,896. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

