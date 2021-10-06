BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,582. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

