Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 33,171 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COUR. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $45,002,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

NASDAQ:COUR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. 7,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,603. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.77.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 29,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $1,133,054.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,041,460.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,045.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,035.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,590 shares of company stock worth $29,560,608 over the last three months.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.