Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 328,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,431,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $193,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

