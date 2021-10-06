Blair William & Co. IL Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

VTHR traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.14. 129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,575. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.76. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $147.90 and a 52-week high of $209.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

