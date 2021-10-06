Blair William & Co. IL Sells 550 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $159.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.