Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 211.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. 9,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.