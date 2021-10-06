BlitzPick Market Cap Tops $816,736.89 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $816,736.89 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlitzPick has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024386 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021819 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

