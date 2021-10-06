Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.84. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.28. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

