Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BSIF traded up GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 123.36 ($1.61). 734,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,118. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 116.60 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.60 ($2.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £611.95 million and a PE ratio of 32.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.27.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.