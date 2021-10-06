BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.35

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BCPT stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 94.20 ($1.23). 2,616,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.81. The company has a market capitalization of £732.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 58.70 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.99 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

