BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AdvanSix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AdvanSix by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

