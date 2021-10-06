BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,002,751 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGP opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

