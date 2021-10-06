BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $392,000 Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 162.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Joint were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Joint alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JYNT. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.