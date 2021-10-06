BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,984 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

