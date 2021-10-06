BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,417 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CorVel were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $177.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $500,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

