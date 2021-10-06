BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,365 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIVO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $224,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $826.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

